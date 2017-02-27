Tribunal recommends NPO director be removed

The Tribunal chaired by Sir Grant Hammond and members – lawyer Alalatoa Rosella Viane Papali’i and former World Court Judge, Tuiloma Neroni Slade



Staff Reporters

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 28 FEBRUARY 2017: The Cabinet appointed Tribunal that investigated the conduct of the suspended Director and Assistant Director of the National Prosecutions Office has recommended the Director’s removal from office.

The report of the Tribunal chaired by Sir Grant Hammond and members Tuiloma Neroni Slade and Alalatoa Rosella Viane Papalii submitted their report to the Prime Minister yesterday.

They investigated the conduct of suspended NPO Director Mauga Precious Chang and Assistant Director Muriel Lui.

“Unfortunately, we are obliged to recommend that Ms Chang should be removed from office,” was the first recommendation.

“On the delegation point, she was badly in error despite the warning of senior public servants including the AG and Prime Minister as Minister for the NPO Act that she should separate herself entirely from the prosecution of herself. This matter required the application of wisdom and common sense but sadly, this was not reflected in the decisions she made.

“The obligations she was under were significant constitutional prescriptions. Yet when suspended, she determinedly clung to the position she had taken up. This was all contrary to public service values. She ignored the conflict and impropriety that facing charges in her personal capacity, she still sought to appoint her own choice of prosecutor. This was easily the most significant concern to all who have had occasion to consider this case. This should not have been done by a Constitutional officer who must have the qualification required of a member of the judiciary. We again emphasize, the DPP office is a constitutional office with very heavy and significant responsibilities.”

On Miss Lui, the Tribunal recommends that Ms Lui not be removed.

“Ms Lui is in a different position. We have found she had no involvement in the delegation by Ms Chang of her own prosecution,” finds the Tribunal

“We also found that the evidence, and the only concern against her relating to the investigation of the Police, is not clear and compelling. She did try to take advice and the matter was discussed with some Ministers and officials.

“However, it is a fine line whether the NPO work she carried out was a continuance or new work and on the evidence before us, it is not possible to be definitive.

“It would be unjust in such a situation to order her removal.

“There is also a technical situation in that the removal section seems to apply only to a “Director” and not an Assistant Director. Accordingly, there is no adverse finding against Ms Lui as a result of this enquiry.

“We recommend that Ms Lui not be removed.”

Some final Observations

The Tribunal also observed the need for the existence of a strong, independent prosecutorial service as fundamental to justice in Samoa.

Government has already decided to return the operations of Prosecutions under the office of the Attorney General and NPO will no longer be an independent entity. Legislation is before Parliament to effect this.

“It has been a difficult initial period for the NPO,” says the report.

“We wish to emphasise that the concerns which were raised before us were directed to Ms Chang and in part to Ms Lui.

“However, the provenance and utility of the NPO were not called in question by any witness and much was achieved by it in a remarkably short order of several months. The Office was undoubtedly affected by the events which occurred in which Ms Chang only was involved.

“The nature of the DPP offices has not been called in question throughout the Commonwealth, and in principal is a very suitable balance between the importance of independence and efficient, objective and fair advancement of prosecutorial functions.

“It is trite, that there is tragic quality to the intervention of the traffic accident involving Ms Chang which brought about all the events which regrettably transpired over the last few months. The responsibility for that rests with Ms Chang alone and her persistence in her views. Nothing that we have heard reflects on the rest of the staff of NPO and their dedication to the NPO.

“We recognize that it is for the Parliament of Samoa to determine in the future who should carry on the important prosecutorial functions in Samoa.

“It is essential and confirmed by our own professional experience that the existence of a strong, independent prosecutorial service is fundamental for justice in Samoa,” the Report ended.

