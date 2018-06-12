Trump and Kim make history with a handshake

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with US President Donald Trump at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore. Photo: AFP

Source: BBC



SINGAPORE, TUESDAY 12 JUNE 2018: US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have met for an historic summit in Singapore today.

The two leaders shook hands and posed for photographs, before moving inside the hotel to talk to reporters.

Mr Trump said he felt “really great” about the meeting.

“We’re going to have a great discussion and I think tremendous success. It will be tremendously successful. And it’s my honour and we will have a terrific relationship I have no doubt.”

Speaking through his translator, Mr Kim said it was “not easy” to get here.

“The past… and the old prejudices and practices worked as obstacles on our way forward. But we overcame all of them and we are here today.”

Both men looked serious as they got out of their limousines for the summit at the Capella hotel on Singapore’s Sentosa, a resort island with luxury hotels, a casino, man made beaches and a Universal Studios theme park.

But they were soon smiling and holding each other by the arm, before Trump guided Kim to the library where they held a meeting with only their interpreters. Mr Trump had said on Saturday he would know within a minute of meeting Mr Kim whether he would reach a deal.

After some initial exchanges lasting about half an hour, Mr Trump and Mr Kim emerged, walking side-by-side through the colonnaded hotel before re-entering the meeting room, where they were joined by their most senior officials.

The talks – unimaginable just a few months ago – will focus on North Korea’s controversial nuclear programme.

It is the first time a sitting US president has ever met a North Korean leader.

Shortly before the summit began, Mr Trump tweeted that his top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, had suffered a heart attack and was in hospital.

Mr Trump said earlier the highly anticipated talks represent a “one-time shot” at peace.

The summit is being held at a hotel on Sentosa, a popular tourist island a few hundred metres off the Singapore mainland and started at 1pm.

Related