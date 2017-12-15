Tui Samoa cable delayed

The Tui Samoa cable landing at Moata’a last October



By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 15 DECEMBER 2017: The date for when the Tui Samoa submarine cable will be fully operational is now delayed until January 2018.

The target opening date was December but the cable has just arrived in Suva.

When asked about the opening date, Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Maliegaoi told Talamua that there is still days left in December but is certain once the cable is fully operational, Samoa will enjoy fast and cheap internet connections.

Chairman of the Samoa Submarine Cable Company (SSCC) that owns the cable, Pepe Christian Fruean told Talamua that the cable installation is almost completed.

“The first online test is expected to be done at the end of December with full operation next month,” said Pepe.

