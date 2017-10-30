Tui Samoa Cable finally lands in Samoa

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi helps the other Samoa Submarine Cable Company stakeholders pull the Tui Samoa cable from the supply ship to shore

Story by Lagi Keresoma Photos by Gerwin Polu



APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 30 OCTOBER 2017: A brief ceremony at Moata’a village today marks the arrival of the Tui-Samoa submarine Cable in Samoa.

There were fire dancers on the beach, conch shells monotones, lali wooden drums beats as canoes and boats greet the arrival as the cable is released from the supply ship to land.

After a church service, the Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi led a long line of human hands that slowly pulled the cable onshore to its landing at Moata’a village beach and later to its termination point at the old Samoa College hostel grounds further inland.

It is another milestone in the journey of the Samoa Submarine Cable Company (SSCC) in a bold move to make Samoa the hub for telecommunication connectivity in the Pacific.

Work for the Tui Samoa cable will commence immediately for the cable to be laid out to connect to Savusavu, Vanua Levu Fiji, Wallis & Futuna and Tuasivi, Savai’i, Samoa.

The SSCC has been at the forefront in developing this regional connectivity project, and regional partnerships involving Fiji, Wallis & Futuna Islands, have given a physical presence to our Pacific leaders’ vision for regional cooperation.

“The success of the Tui-Samoa partnership has provided the Government with the confidence to facilitate new partnerships amongst other Pacific islands for new submarine cable projects,” said Tuilaepa.

Tuilaepa said the reasons behind the development of the Tui-Samoa Cable are to bridge the digital divide for the people of Samoa and neighbouring island nations, promote economic and social development and provide Samoa with access to fast, reliable and affordable wholesale broadband internet.

The other important deliverable aspect for Tui-Samoa is connectivity which will be a key driver in realizing the ambitions of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for small island developing states including Samoa. This also ensures equity internet access as the project strives to ensure that no one or any place is left behind.

“This is especially true when only 18% of people in Least Developed Countries use the internet, compared with 80% in developed countries,” said Tuilaepa.

“Connectivity is therefore a vital ingredient of structural transformation and sustainable development, and critical to the efforts of Small Island developing states to graduate from Least Developed status,” said Tuilaepa.

Connectivity is also very crucial to building resilience in the economy especially in tackling many complex issues the pacific islands is confronted with such as climate change.

He said the least developed countries rely on mobile broadband networks to deliver reliable, broadband Internet access to users and businesses. So there remains a need for Samoa to continue to invest in wireless broadband internet infrastructure, both in terms of the national backbone and fast mile service delivery.

“However, with the emergence of advanced 4G+ and disruptive 5G technologies, Samoa needs to ensure that we have the appropriate policies in place in order to leverage the benefits of those new technologies.,” said Tuilaepa.

Therefore, in anticipation of the future technology requirements for Samoa, Government had built the Samoa National Broadband ‘fibre-optic’ highway connecting the Apia CBD which is currently operated by CSL.

Challenge to telecommunication service providers

The Prime Minister emphasized that Government and the Samoa Submarine Cable have done their part, and he challenged all licensed telecommunications service providers such as Bluesky, CSL, Digicel, Le Samoa.net, Netvo and any new ISPs, to deliver their end of the bargain and ensure all Samoans have access to affordable retail internet as a basic right.

He also emphasized that providing affordable wholesale internet through the Tui-Samoa Cable must go hand in hand with increasing digital literacy for women and men, girls and boys as well as those Samoans with disabilities.

“I reinforce my message again – No Samoans should be left behind,”

He also challenged the sector to provide affordable retail broadband internet which is a basic right for all Samoans.

“I have stated previously the Samoan government will leave no Samoans and no village behind and so we must find ways to make affordable broadband internet services available for all our people.

The Government Ministries, the Telecommunications sector, the Private sector and NGOs are encouraged to align and work together in order to develop user-friendly applications to improve access for key government services for the public.

This is critically important in ensuring that access to broadband internet translates into positive development outcomes for Samoa.

“It is paramount that in order for Samoa to fully leverage the benefits of the Tui-Samoa cable, the Office of the Regulator will need to continue to support these national infrastructure goals, focused on facilitation of sharing key fibre-optic, underground ducting and tower assets and adopting an Equal, non-discriminatory and fair access policy regime for all access seekers,” said Tuilaepa.

