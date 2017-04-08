TUI-Samoa submarine cable route survey is underway

The Survey vessel carrying out the marine route survey for the 1,470km TUI – Samoa Cable

APIA, SAMOA, 09 APRIL 2017 – The Samoa Submarine Cable Company Limited (SSCC) and Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) have begun marine route survey for the 1,470 km TUI- Samoa Cable. The survey is due to end in early May 2017.

Strengthening Samoa’s domestic and international connectivity, Tui-Samoa Cable will have landing points in Apia and Tuasivi (Samoa) and Suva (Fiji). It will deliver a capacity of at least

8 Terabits-per-second (Tbit/s) using 100 Gbit/s transmission technology. The system will also have extensions to the islands of Vanua Levu – Savusavu (Fiji) and Wallis & Futuna.

Pepe Fia’ailetoa Christian Fruean, Chairperson of SSCC said: “We are pleased to announce this important milestone as part of the overall implementation. The marine survey represent excellent progress as we maintain the schedule for the TUI-Samoa system to improve the accessibility of high quality connectivity that will stimulate Samoa’s ICT growth.”

ABOUT SAMOA SUBMARINE CABLE COMPANY LIMITED

SSCC is a private company incorporated in Apia Samoa and will build, manage and operate the Tui-Samoa submarine cable between Apia Samoa and Suva Fiji. SSCC will operate a Cooperative Sustainable Wholesale Model

(CSWM) with the mandate to deliver fast, reliable and affordable internet services to stimulate ICT innovation and development as an enabler of economic growth and social prosperity for the people of Samoa.

