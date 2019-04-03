Tuiasau appointed SRU Media Marketing Coordinator

Tuiasau Uelese Petaia appointed SRU’s Media Marketing Coordinator

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 03 APRIL 2019: Samoa Rugby Union Chief Executive Officer, Faleomavaega Vincent Fepulea’i, today announced the appointment of Tuiasau Leota Uelese Petaia as the new Media Marketing Coordinator for the country’s rugby union.

“We are pleased that we have been able to secure the services of one of the country’s most experienced media operator in Tuiasau and we feel he will bring a wealth of experience to contribute positively to this important profile within the organization,” said Faleomavaega.

Faleomavaega said Tuiasau will deliver all media communications, coordinate and assist SRUs corporate family of sponsor’s marketing activities with the support of SRU’s various leading brands.

Tuiasau has worked as a journalist on television and newspapers in New Zealand and Samoa during a career that spans close to 40 years. He has worked as a newspaper reporter and editor as well as chief executive of television stations in Samoa and more recently as a Samoa based correspondent for KHJ Radio in American Samoa.

“I’m humbled that the SRU has given me the opportunity and the confidence in my abilities to assist and support the Union through all its activities, and I’m thankful to our Father in Heaven for continuing to find ways to use the talents I have been blessed with,” said Tuiasau.

A past president of the Samoa Hockey Association, Tuiasau was also Chairman of the Vaisala Sports Club as well as a past President of the Vaiala-Ulalei Sports Club.

