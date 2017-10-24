Tuilaepa congratulates new New Zealand Prime Minister

Tuilaepa and New Zealand’s incoming Prime Minister Jacinda Arden



APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 25 OCTOBER 2017: Prime Minister Tuilaepa has congratulated New Zealand’s new Prime Minister Ms. Jacinda Arden.

“On behalf of the Government and People of Samoa, I wish to warmly congratulate you on your appointment as the new Prime Minister of New Zealand,” wrote Tuilaepa.

“New Zealand and Samoa have enjoyed warm relations in various areas of mutual interest and I look forward to working with your to further strengthen the ties between our two countries and peoples.

“Similarly, I look forward to our close collaboration on issues of importance to our Pacific region and the cooperation arrangements among Pacific Forum countries,” said Tuilaepa.

“Please accept my best wishes for your personal well-being and the success of your government,” he ended.

Arden is New Zealand’s youngest Labour Prime Minister at 37 years of age and leads a Labour led coalition government with New Zealand First and the Greens Party. She is expected to be sworn in later this week with New Zealand First Leader Winston Peters as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Tuilaepa has just been back from medical observation in New Zealand and is Samoa’s and the region’s longest serving Prime Minister.

Related