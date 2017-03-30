Tupou back in Manu Sevens

Alatasi Tupou back in Manu Sevens

STAFF REPORTERS

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 31 MARCH 2017: BBE Vaiala playmaker Alatasi Tupou is back in the line up for the next two legs of the World Sevens series in Hong Kong and Singapore.

He is the remaining player of the Manu Sevens World Champions 2010 still in form and contention and led BBE Vaiala in the Cup Championship of the recent Marist International Sevens at Apia Park.

The team has shown some improvement in the last two legs and is ranked 13th in the overall standings.

The Manu Sevens team as named last night.

1. FAALEMIGA SELESELE – Moata’a/Hawkes Bay, Satupa’itea, Moata’a, Salelologa

2. TOMASI ALOSIO – Hutt Old Boys Marist, Wellington/ Levi Saleimoa/ Falefa

3. LAFAELE VAA – Vailele

4 TILA MEALOI – Apia Maroons, Apia

5. ALEX SAMOA – Ardmore Marist/Counties, Auckland, NZ

6. JOE PEREZ – Marist St Joseph’s Vaigaga

7. SAMOA TOLOA – Sasa’ai Sa’asa’ai, Mulifanua, Sato’alepai

8. ALATASI TUPOU – BBE Vaiala, Vaipuna

9. ALAMANDA MOTUGA – Marist Auckland, Sa’anapu & Sataoa

10. DANIEL KAYES – Vaiala, New Zealand

11. GORDON LANGKILDE – Moataa, A’ana

12. SAVELIO ROPATI – Marist Auckland, Auckland, NZ

13. SIAOSI ASOFOLAU – BBE Vaiala, Maninoa Siumu

14. MATHEW TUATAGALOA – Awanui, New Zealand

Coach: Sir Gordon TIETJENS

Manager/Video Analyst: Junior NARAYAN

Physiotherapist: Joshua MELROSE

Trainer: Paul TIETJENS

Related

Staff Reporters