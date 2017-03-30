Tupou back in Manu Sevens
Alatasi Tupou back in Manu Sevens
STAFF REPORTERS
APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 31 MARCH 2017: BBE Vaiala playmaker Alatasi Tupou is back in the line up for the next two legs of the World Sevens series in Hong Kong and Singapore.
He is the remaining player of the Manu Sevens World Champions 2010 still in form and contention and led BBE Vaiala in the Cup Championship of the recent Marist International Sevens at Apia Park.
The team has shown some improvement in the last two legs and is ranked 13th in the overall standings.
The Manu Sevens team as named last night.
1. FAALEMIGA SELESELE – Moata’a/Hawkes Bay, Satupa’itea, Moata’a, Salelologa
2. TOMASI ALOSIO – Hutt Old Boys Marist, Wellington/ Levi Saleimoa/ Falefa
3. LAFAELE VAA – Vailele
4 TILA MEALOI – Apia Maroons, Apia
5. ALEX SAMOA – Ardmore Marist/Counties, Auckland, NZ
6. JOE PEREZ – Marist St Joseph’s Vaigaga
7. SAMOA TOLOA – Sasa’ai Sa’asa’ai, Mulifanua, Sato’alepai
8. ALATASI TUPOU – BBE Vaiala, Vaipuna
9. ALAMANDA MOTUGA – Marist Auckland, Sa’anapu & Sataoa
10. DANIEL KAYES – Vaiala, New Zealand
11. GORDON LANGKILDE – Moataa, A’ana
12. SAVELIO ROPATI – Marist Auckland, Auckland, NZ
13. SIAOSI ASOFOLAU – BBE Vaiala, Maninoa Siumu
14. MATHEW TUATAGALOA – Awanui, New Zealand
Coach: Sir Gordon TIETJENS
Manager/Video Analyst: Junior NARAYAN
Physiotherapist: Joshua MELROSE
Trainer: Paul TIETJENS
