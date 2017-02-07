Tupua’s Children Continue their Father’s Legacy

Tupua Fred Wetzell’s sons Masoe Norman and Vernon Wetzell presenting the $30,000 cheque to the Marist/St.Josephs Sports Club President Faimalomatumua Mathew Lemisio at the Teams Parade this morning

BY Pai Mulitalo Ale

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 08 FEBRUARY 2017: The Marist Sports Club will continue to honour their lifetime Honorary Member the late Tupua Fred Wetzell.

As a founding member of the Marist Saint Joseph’s Sports Club Tupua supported the development of sports in Samoa especially the youth.

His legacy will continue and his memories will be forever lived with the people who knew him as a strong supporter of the Marist Club.

During the Marist International Sports Parade ceremony this morning, Tupua’s sons Masoe Norman and Vernon Wetzell presented a cheque of $30,000 to the Marist club to support this week’s event.

Masoe said as Tupua’s children, they have to continue the legacy of their father and his support for the development of Sports for the youth and the people of Samoa which was dear to his heart.

“We will strive to work with Marist in the coming years and as long as we can,” said Masoe.

“Because he believed these golden opportunities will inspire the young people to achieve greater things.”

As Marist Old boys, Masoe and his brother Vernon showed their pride to continue their family tradition and the legacy that their father had supported throughout the years.

Masoe said their grandfather used to be the coach of the Marist team in 1930 and it’s been three generations of Marists within their family.

He also congratulated the Government of Samoa for continuing to support this initiative “to enable our youth, our young people who are the future leaders of Samoa.”

Acting Prime Minister, Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa congratulated the Marist Sports Club “for this innovative initiative which no doubt will enhance the development of sports in Samoa.”

The Marist International Sports Week includes competition in Boxing, Netball, Touch Rugby, Rugby League and culminates with the 29th Marist International Sevens 17 and 18 February at Apia Park. The Sports Week theme is, “Develop to inspire, inspire to achieve”.

Fiamē believes this event organized by the Marist Sports Club will provide an alternative, not only for our sports people but also the sports officials and administrators to achieve their goals at the highest levels.

The Marist Sports club is also bringing in international referees not only to officiate the games but to conduct clinics for local teams, athletes and officials.

The Deputy Prime Minister acknowledged Marist for fostering the sporting bodies such as Rugby Union, Samoa Touch Association, Samoa Amateur Boxing Association, Netball Samoa and the newly established Samoa Institute of Sports.

The President of the Marist Club, Faimalōmatumua Mathew Lemisio acknowledged the continuous support from the Government of Samoa as well as their sponsors.

Faimalōmatumua welcomed all the teams who are taking part in the inaugural Marist International Sports Week. Overseas teams come from Australia, American Samoa, New Zealand and Tonga.

