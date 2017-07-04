Tutors training key to revitalising badminton in Samoa

Badminton can be played by anyone – no matter what age said programme leaders. Photo: Brandon Ulfsby / Talamua.

By Brandon Ulfsby

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 05 JULY 2017: A two-day workshop is looking to revitalise badminton by getting teachers and tutors trained up to teach children about the sport in local schools.

The workshop is run by ‘Badminton Oceania’ and is hosted by the Samoan Badminton Federation, both of whom are keen to see the sport return to Samoa after a seven year absence.

Called ‘Shuttle Time’ the programme teaches people about badminton, as well as provides them with resources, support and equipment to plan lessons in schools.

President for the Samoan Badminton Federation, Nynette Sass, said the programme is aimed towards young people, but hopes it will expand to everyone in the community.

“It’s targeted towards the school children, but we can also use some of the activities from Shuttle Time for adult trainings and those who are interested in growing their skills in badminton,” she said.

Badminton Oceania Chief Executive Julie Carrel said school programmes are the first step to building the sport up again in Samoa.

“After children get a lot of exposure in the schools then they can move on through. There’ll be some clubs set up and long term we’ll be having players in competitions throughout Oceania and maybe even throughout the world,” said Carrel.

Sass said the programme is being implemented in several schools throughout the country with teachers coming from as far as Savaii to the workshop.

“Last year while doing some work in Savaii I realised they were so keen but were not getting that many opportunities. So we talked to some of these guys and they are here today because they really want to introduce badminton into their sports curriculum.”

Badminton Oceania, which is based in New Zealand, has brought over equipment for tutors to take back to their schools.

Sass said they will continue to support leaders and tutors throughout the programme and beyond.

“We’ve got good resources from the Badminton World Federation, so we’ve brought school sets which contain 20 rackets and some nets and some shuttles and we’ll be sending some more up here,” said Carrel.

Badminton is an Olympic sport and Sass said there’s potential in Samoa to go on to the national level.

“There’s quite a bit of skill out there and we’re gonna be using badminton as a means to train up some of those young people and get them to hopefully play badminton and represent Samoa in the future,” she said.

Carrel said one of the goals is to get people active and to lower the risk of non-communicable diseases like diabetes.

“Just from the games here, we can see people are active, they’re having a good time, so straight away we’re giving them an exposure to badminton where they can see how good it is and the benefits – so the social benefits, the health benefits, there’s education benefits.”

Development Manager Nadia Bleaken said plans also include working with villages, communities and churches to spread the game and develop local competitions.

She said however implementing Shuttle Time throughout more schools remains the first step.

Bleaken said games are usually hosted indoors however playing badminton outside has its benefits.

“When you’re hidden away in a building, no one see’s you. However when you’re outside it’s like its own marketing because people see you having fun and then join in.”

The Samoan Badminton Federation is currently in negotiation with gyms to find a permanent facility to train and utilise.

