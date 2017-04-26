Tuvalu interested in joining Tui Samoa Submarine cable

The representative of the survey vessel team, Sean-Louis Lamy explaining the progress to the Minister of Finance of Tuvalu Ma’atia Toafa, Samoa’s Minister of Communications Afamasaga Rico Tupa’i and guests

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 27 APRIL 2017: Tuvalu is the latest Pacific island nation to show interest in being part of the Tui Samoa submarine cable that will be delivered in September this year.

Tuvalu’s Deputy Prime Minister Ma’atia Toafa was in Apia early this week and visited the Survey Vessel Geo Explorer that is completing the mapping survey of the ocean floor before the laying of the cable between Fiji, Wallis Futuna and Samoa.

“Our visit here is to learn more about the arrangement on what Samoa is working on, especially on the submarine cable which is a very attractive initiative for connectivity for all small island nations.”

He said in the Pacific, island boundaries are far, scattered, remote and isolated and having a cable on hand helps connect them easily and fast.

“We need to have sustainable, more reliable and affordable connectivity,” said Toafa.

Tuvalu currently relies on a satellite system for internet connectivity but according to Toafa said that the preference now is the cable.

“We need a more sustainable system and we are mindful of the cost of the initial capital outline required for connectivity,” he said.

His delegations visit was to discuss with Samoan authorities and will take that information to their Government.

“I am hopeful a decision can be made for us soon, to take on or look elsewhere,” he said.

He explained that Tuvalu is paying 14% more than the market value for the satellite system they are currently using.

“I can’t imagine a small and isolated, not rich Tuvalu, but paying more than the market price. There is some rip off somewhere so, we need to assess and review this properly,” said Toafa.

He said the visit has been very fruitful and very important for them, and was grateful for the opportunity to visit the survey vessel.

Samoa’s Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Afamasaga Rico Tupa’i said it was good to have both Tuvalu and Tokelau onboard the vessel to witness the start of the survey for the cable.

“Both countries want to be connected to the Tui Samoa cable,” he said.

The Minister said that September is the target month for the cable to reach Samoa and confirmed that the work is running according to schedule and timeframe set for it to be completed.

The only set back could be the weather or natural disasters that could delay it.

The survey vessel is in its final run, and will return to France with the survey results to base the construction of cable on. The Submarine Cable Company representative onboard the survey vessel, Sean-Louis Lamy said the survey is going smoothly and in its final stages.

Afamasaga said a bigger vessel will complete the final phase which is the actual laying and positioning of the cable.

He said at the end of the project, Samoa will be in the center and surrounded by four other submarine cables and fits in well with Samoa’s plan to be the cable hub of the Pacific.

Related

Lagi Keresoma