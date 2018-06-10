Tuvalu not joining the Tui Samoa Cable

Tuvalu’s Deputy Prime Minister, Ma’atia Toafa, (2nd from Right) with the Ulu of Tokelau, Afega Gaualofa, Sili Epa Tuioti, Samoa’s Minister of Fiance and the Acting Prime Minister, Tilavea Leniu Hunt, at the opening of the Together for Digital Pacific conference in Apia.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 11 JUNE 2018: The Government of Tuvalu has decided to join the Southern Cross Cable ending speculation whether she will join the Tui Samoa Cable or not.

Tuvalu had shown interest to be part of Tui Samoa Cable when it was first proposed.

But speaking to Talamua, Tuvalu’s Deputy Prime Minister Ma’atia Toafa said they were supposed to be on Tui Samoa Cable but now they have no choice.

Due to Tuvlua’s remoteness and isolation, she is understood to stay with other isolated islands to share the cost.

The Deputy Prime Minister was attending the “Together for Digital Pacific 2018” conference in Apia, a meeting he said was very crucial to Tuvalu’s advancement to improve and upgrade its connectivity with the world, considering her remoteness and isolation.

“This meeting to us is a learning process and we need to gain from the experience to be shared, and hopefully we’ll get this on board and be able to get proper connection to Tuvalu,” said Ma’atia.

Tuvalu he said is currently on a satellite system “and the problems are understandable, and that the Government needs to look at a fibre cable.”

He is aware that it is an expensive move, but is also confident that there is a way to go about it.

“We look forward to get connected, it won’t be soon but it is coming,” said Ma’atia.

American Samoa is launching the Hawaiki cable later this month and will provide further options for the other islands who may have earlier looked at the Tui Samoa cable.

