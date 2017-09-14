Tuvalu’s climate change insurance proposal with Forum Committee

Tuvalu’s Prime Minister Enele Sopoaga at last week’s Pacific Island Forum leaders conference in Apia



By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA-THURSDAY 14 SEPTEMBER 2017: The climate change insurance policy put forward by Tuvalu’s Prime Minister Enele Sopoaga at last week’s Pacific Island Forum leaders conference is now with the Forum Committee.

This was confirmed by Prime Minister and PIF Chairman, Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi.

Tuilaepa was responding to the concerns raised by Sopoaga that very little emphasis was placed by the Pacific leaders on the proposal and more weight was directed at North Korea’s nuclear threat to the Pacific.

Sopoaga told Talamua that the climate change insurance proposal can benefit all small island states in the Pacific from damages caused by natural disasters.

In his weekly news briefing with Talamua, Tuilaepa said the Pacific leaders have discussed two other insurance proposals already, and so decided to hand over Tuvalu’s proposal to the Forum Committee to investigate and whether it is necessary to have another insurance policy.

“All the Pacific islands are included in the two insurance policies already discussed,” said Tuilaepa.

Whilst he supported having such an insurance policy to assist countries, he however said it is not something to be executed or implemented as soon as someone brings in a proposal.

“There is no point in establishing such insurance policies if there is no money in it,” said Tuilaepa.

