Two arrested for methamphetamine bust at Fagali’i airport

BY Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 30 JUNE 2017: Two men aged 42 and 45 have been arrested in connection with 5.9 kilograms of methamphetamine confiscated by police at the Fagali’i airport on Wednesday this week.

Police spokesperson Superintendent Sala’a Sale Sala’a confirmed the bust at a press conference today.

“Two men have been arrested and charged under the Narcotic Act and will appear in Court on 17 July 2017,” said Sala’a.

The spokesman said one of the men is from Savaii and the other from around Apia town and were arrested at Fagalii airport when they went to pick up the packages from American Samoa.

Sala’a said the drugs were wrapped in 3 paper bags and were put on a flight from American Samoa for Apia.

He said police were tipped off by the Fagali’i airport authority after scanning the packages and arrived in time to arrest the men.

This is not the first time drugs smuggling have been detected between the two Samoas and drug trafficking was one of the main issues discussed during the Pacific Immigration Directors Conference in Apia last week.

