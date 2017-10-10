Two church ministers plead guilty to negligent driving causing death

By Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 10 OCTOBER 2017: Two pastors serving separate Assembly of God churches pleaded guilty to negligent driving causing death in Court today.

The young victims aged four and seven years old have both passed on as a result of the two separate traffic incidents.

Reverend Valavala Fanaufouina, 37 years old of Sapunaoa, Safata is serving the Assembly of God church at Satuimalufilufi, and will be sentenced 8 December 2017.

Police reports says the four year old victim was on her way to school in the morning of 01 September 2017 at Fausaga, Safata when Reverend Valavala’s car hit her. She died on the way to the hospital.

The other incident that cost the life of a 7 year old boy happened at Aufaga, Aleipata, 25 September 2017.

The defendant is Reverend Selota Aleipata Ainofo who is serving the Assembly of God church in Manurewa in New Zealand. Reverend Selota was visiting his family in Samoa when the incident happened.

He will be sentenced on the charge of negligent driving causing death, 17 October 2017.

In Court today, representatives from the families of both victims informed the Court that the defendants had presented traditional apologies, and that both families have accepted.

It is now up to the Court to decide the sentence of the two church ministers whose travel documents have been withheld by the Court.

