Two deaths investigated as Police wish for a safe Easter holidays

Police Spokesman Su’a Lemamea Muliaga Tiumalu

BY Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 13 APRIL 2017: Police are investigating two deaths from two separate incidents this week.

The first incident happened at Ulululoa on Monday and the other at Lauli’i on Tuesday night.

Both victims were declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Police Spokesman Su’a Lemamea Muliaga Tiumalu confirmed that a 46 year old man is now in police custody on the charges of negligent driving causing death, hand driving without a license.

The victim is a 68 year old man who was crossing the road when the accused’s car hit him.

Su’a said the speeding was a factor the car was uncontrollable and after hitting the victim, it continued on and collided with a taxi traveling from the opposite direction.

The Ululoloa incident involved a delivery truck and a motorbike.

Police reports said witnesses reported that the motorbike was speeding and ran straight under the truck.

Su’a said the victim lost a leg due to the impact of the collision.

Meanwhile, the Police Spokesman has wished the public a safe and secure long weekend.

“The Police is working together with the Liquor Board to stop selling alcohol on Good Friday until 6am on Saturday morning,” said Su’a.

“On behalf of the Minister of Police, the Prime Minister, the Commissioner and the Ministry of Police, we wish Samoa a very Happy and safe Easter and celebration of our Lord’s Love and Mercy,” said Su’a.

