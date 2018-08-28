Community Two deportees plead not guilty to aggravating robbery
Two deportees plead not guilty to aggravating robbery

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 28 AUGUST 2018: Two men who were deported from the United States five years ago have pleaded not guilty to the charges of aggravating robbery and assault of an expatriate in the center of town early this month.

David and Richard Burgess entered their pleas through lawyer Natasha Schuster and will appear in Court again next week to hear their application for bail.

Police arrested the pair last week and have been in police custody since. The victim, David Main was beaten and left injured besides the road while his assailants took off with his laptop and mobile phone and his car.

During proceedings, Natasha Schuster applied for bail however the Court noted that the application was for one defendant and the application was amended to include two.

David Burgess again appeared before Chief Justice Patu Tiava’asu’e Falefatu Sapolu today on a different matter where he is jointly charged with Aitken Keil on possession of methamphetamine.

The hearing is scheduled for October 2018.

Prosecution could not identify the defendants as brothers or cousins. The Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, Agafili Shem Leo confirms that David and Richard Burgess have lived in America for some time and were deported to Samoa 5 years ago.

