Two die by drowning in Savai’i

BY Enender Kaiono

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 02 FEBRUARY 2017: Two young people died by drowning in Savai’i as confirmed by police.

The first is a three old boy who drowned at the village pool at Asau. Police said the boy was with his grandmother while she did her washing at the pool. When she looked for the boy later, she found him dead. Police said the boy was rushed to the Sataua hospital but was already dead.

The second death was a 17 year old boy of Taga village who police said drowned while swimming in the village pool on Sunday 22 January.

Police said the Coroner is satisfied that the 17 year old boys’ death was by drowning but they are investigating the death of the 3 year.

