Two nurses to face more charges

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 28 AUGUST 2018: The two nurses accused of administering MMR injections that killed two babies in early July will face more charges.

The Supreme Court has granted another week to Police to finalise more charges against the accused.

The nurses both appeared before Chief Justice Patu Tiava’asu’e Falefatu Sapolu and the matter has been adjourned to next Monday.

One of the nurses has already been charged with manslaughter, negligence and conspiracy to defeat the cause of justice, while the other has yet to have the charges against her until next week.

