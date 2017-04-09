Two Samoan students awarded prestigious ocean environment fellowships

Jorim-Paul Phillips, Year 13 at Fa’atuatua Christian College and Quenjule Slaven, Year 13 at Saint Mary’s College will represent Samoa at the week-long forum starting next week



APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 10 APRIL 2017: Two students have made history by being the first Samoans to be awarded prestigious fellowships to take part in the Sir Peter Blake Youth EnviroLeader Forum (YELF) in New Zealand this month.

Ms. Quenjule Slaven, Year 13 at Saint Mary’s College and Mr. Jorim-Paul Phillips, Year 13 at Fa’atuatua Christian College will represent Samoa at the week-long forum to be held in Auckland from 18-24 April. The fully fellowships are funded by The Sir Peter Blake Trust in New Zealand and is run in partnership with the New Zealand Ministry for the Environment.

Mackenzie and Phillips will join a group of 60 high school students from New Zealand and the Pacific who are represented by Niue, Cook Islands and Samoa who will come together to learn about our ocean environment.

Both students are excited by their success.

“I feel very honoured and blessed to be selected for YELF. Thank you so much for such a great opportunity for my country and I hope to learn as much as I can to help others especially the youth in Samoa to be advocates in climate change. I am also looking forward to participating in field trips and exploring New Zealand, which is such a beautiful country. I am also looking forward to meeting other kids my age and making new friends,” Slaven said.

Phillips is also equally excited saying: “I am so happy that I have been selected for the conference. This is a conference that I really wanted to attend. I am most looking forward to seeing and learning about New Zealand’s native plant and animal life and how they are surviving in a growing, modern city.”

Conservation International (CI) through the Ocean Health Index Programme, supported the call for applicants from Samoa, in close partnership with Samoa Observer Newspapers in Education.

“We received some very strong applications from our students in Samoa, and it was very exciting to see so much interest form our young people. This is the first year that Samoa has been part of YELF and we were proud to support this process to ensure high caliber representation from here. It was a tough decision but Quenjule and Jorim-Paul have demonstrated great initiative in their personal and academic lives which lead to their successful nominations,” said Lagipoiva Cherelle Jackson, Oceans Manager for CI Samoa.

The focus of this year’s forum is oceans; with an emphasis on marine pollution, ocean biodiversity, marine protected areas and ocean health.

Students will leave YELF equipped with the skills, knowledge and a strong network of young environmental leaders ready to create change across New Zealand and the Pacific.

The delegates will be challenged to develop leadership skills and strategies to address environmental issues within their schools and communities, as well as having fun and making life-long friends and connections.

Sir Peter Blake Trust CEO, Shelley Campbell, says the programme is a transformative week for the students “YELF brings together students from all over the country for a week long experiential learning opportunity. It’s amazing to see how much they develop in one week and this is just the beginning of their journey with us.”

“They arrive with a passion for the environment and leave with skills, knowledge and confidence to lead change in their communities. Our ultimate hope is that in time these young people step up to make change for New Zealand.”

“The health of our oceans are complex issues and we need to start upskilling our young people now. They are the ones that will ultimately address them,” says Campbell.

Over the week the students will have the opportunity to be involved in range of activities, including:

Learning about marine conservation at Goat Island the Leigh Marine Laboratory, University of Auckland

Developing leadership and teamwork skills for two days with the Royal NZ Navy

Taking part in a microplastics lab looking at facewash and the effects on the environment

Media workshop with leading media and science communicators

Visiting Orakei Marae to learn about Kaitiakitanga, including iwi sustainability initiatives and guardianship of oceans

Visiting Rotoroa Island to learn about biodiversity, habitat and marine animals

During the week the students will hear from Sir Peter Blake Trust alumni, Ministry for the Environment staff, local and national politicians, subject experts, scientists and community leaders.

YELF students are eligible to be part of the Young Blake Expedition voyages to the Kermadec or Sub-Antarctic Islands.

