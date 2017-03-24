Two Samoans win Japanese Government (MEXT) Scholarship

CONGRATULATIONS: Ambassador of Japan to Samoa, H.E. Tuimaugaoalii Kazumasa Shibuta and the awardees of Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) Scholarship; Mr Luteru Agaalii Tauvale and Ms Leativa Sonya Okesene

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 24 MARCH 2017: Two Samoan scholars will study in Japan under its Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) Scholarship.

Ms Leativa Sonya Okesene and Mr Luteru Agaalii Tauvale have been awarded this prestigious full scholarship to undertake research course studies at International Universities in Japan and are expected to leave the country early next month.

Leativa Sonya Okesene, a graduate of Bachelor degree in Arts from Victoria University of Wellington, majors in International Relations and Political Science. She grew up in Safotu, Savaii. She will be enrolling in Politics of Climate Change course of Department of Graduate School of Global Environmental Studies through Kyoto University. Her study is going to be based on “Impacts of Climate Change and Risk Management”. Leativa is currently employed at the Samoa Qualifications Authority as a Senior Quality Assurance Officer. After the successful completion of her study, it will be expected to contribute an idea to the solution of climate change development of Samoa.

Luteru Agaalii Tauvale, a graduate of Masters of Science from University of Reading in London, United Kingdom majors in Meteorology, Climate and Management. He also grew up in the big island of Savaii. He will be enrolling in a Doctoral course under the Graduate School of Environmental Studies through Nagoya University whereas his study will be based on “Tropical Cyclones and Severe Meteorological Hazards in the South Pacific”. Luteru is currently employed by the Samoa Meteorology Office as Principal Scientific Officer.

Both scholars said they are very excited about travelling to Japan for the first time to pursue further studies so that they would be able to contribute to the development of Samoa upon the successful completion of their studies. They thanked the Government and people of Japan.

The Embassy of Japan wishes them the best in the successful achievement in their studies and in their future endeavors.

Japanese Government (MEXT) offers several types of scholarships to citizens of the Independent State of Samoa to study in Japan every year. The candidates are selected by the Embassy of Japan in Samoa.

Teachers Training Students Scholarship (selection period: February/March)

Specified Training College Students Scholarship (selection period: May/June)

Undergraduate Student Scholarship (selection period: May/June)

Research student Scholarship (selection period: May/June)

The requirements of applicants and the availability of fields of study varies and those interested can contact the Embassy of Japan on 21187 or visit the office, 2nd Floor, SNPF Plaza, Apia.

