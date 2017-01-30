Two weeks to refile appeal against Director of National Prosecutions

Private prosecutor, Simativa Perese to refile appeal

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 30 JANUARY 2017: The Supreme Court has allowed two weeks for the private prosecutor, Simativa Perese, who is representing the National Prosecutors’ Office (NPO) to file an appeal against the suspended NPO Director, Mauga Precious Chang.

The appeal was removed from the list of Court matters two weeks ago, when the appellant and counsel failed to appear on the day the matter was called in Court.

The appeal is against Judge Fepulea’i Ameperosa Roma’s decision that acquitted Mauga last December on three traffic offences.

The matter will be recalled 13 February 2017.

