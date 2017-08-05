UN human rights expert group to assess discrimination against women in Samoa

Young Samoan women in traditional and ceremonial head dress

APIA/GENEVA – 05 AUGUST 2017 – A United Nations human rights expert group will carry out a fact-finding visit to assess the progress made towards eliminating discrimination against women and the protection and promotion of women’s rights in the country.

“We are particularly interested in legislative and policy reforms undertaken in recent years and the impact on the enjoyment of human rights of women in Samoa,” said human rights expert Kamala Chandrakirana, who currently heads UN Working Group on discrimination against women in law and in practice.

The visiting delegation also includes human rights expert Eleonora Zielinska, plans to visit Apia and villages in Upolu and Savai’i from 8 to 18 August to gather first-hand information on issues related to discrimination against women in various contexts, including violence against women and girls.

“We will be looking at all aspects of women’s life: political and public, economic and social, family and cultural life, and health and safety. We are interested in achievements and good practices in eliminating discrimination against women as well as existing gaps and challenges,” Ms. Chandrakirana added.

The UN Working Group’s upcoming mission will be the first official visit ever to Samoa by independent experts designated by the UN Human Rights Council.

During its ten-day visit, the experts will meet with Government officials, representatives of State institutions and civil society organizations, academics, as well as individual women.

The delegation will share its preliminary findings in a press conference on Friday 18 August.

The Working Group will present its report on its visit to Samoa with its conclusions and recommendations to the UN Human Rights Council in June 2018.

