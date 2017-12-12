Uncle sentenced to 13 years for sexual offences against his nieces & nephew

By Julie Simati Fiu

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 12 DECEMBER 2017: A 19 year old man has been sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of rape, one count of sexual connection with a person under 12 years old, and three counts of sexual connections with a person under 16 years of age.

The victims were the defendants’ two young nieces aged 11 and 14, and a nine year old nephew. Due to the young age of the victims, the Court ordered name suppression of the victims and the defendant.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charges in November 2017, and was placed under police custody to await sentencing today.

According to the police report, all the victims were sleeping together on the night of the incident when the defendant approached them and committed the offences on all victims on the same night.

The report also stated that the defendant threatened to kill the victims if they ever told of what he did.

In passing judgment, Tafaoimalo Leilani Warren pointed out the seriousness of the offences and the impact on the victims’ young lives.

Counsel for the defendant Afamasaga Michael So’onalole told the court that the defendant has already apologized to the victims’ parents and that while in custody, the parents visited him there.

Tafaoimalo said the aggravating factors of the offence was the young age of the victims, his relationship to the victims as their uncle, the impact of the offences, threats issued to the victims and that his actions were carefully planned out.

‘The impact of your action will remain in the minds of the victims young lives,” said Tafaoimalo.

The victims have also voiced their fear of their uncle and the fact that their mother had warned them (victim) not to tell anyone.

For all offences, the defendant was sentenced to 13 years and six months imprisonment, with time he was in custody to be deducted from it.

Related