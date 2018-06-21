Unnamed Associate Minister bad mouthing Samoa’s national airline

Seven months on, Samoa Airways is providing competition and low airfares never before available on the Apia route

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 21 JUNE 2018: An unnamed Associate Minister is implicated for bad mouthing Samoa’s national airline – Samoa Airways.

The allegation was made by the Member of Parliament for Gagaifomauga No.3. La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polata’ivao when he spoke on the 2018/19 budget yesterday saying some Associate Ministers are running down the national airline and not supporting it.

La’auli congratulated the Government on the Samoa Airways development, and urged the Minister in charge Lautafi Selafi Fio Purcell to persevere and appeal directly to the Samoan people overseas to support it.

“With the support from different churches who host conferences in Samoa every year, I believe after two years, you will have two more aircrafts. However, it is sad how some Associate Ministers are bad mouthing the airline,” said La’auli.

He advised the accused Associate Minister that what he was doing will not work.

The accusation did not sit well with at least four Associate Ministers who interjected and wanted La’auli to name the Associate Minister he was referring to.

“I don’t have to say it, he knows it,” said La’auli. Then speaking directly, he said “Don’t do it again.”

The Prime Minister was also drawn into the exchange and asked La’auli to stop by his office (sometime) and pass on the name.

