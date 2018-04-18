US couple donates to National Emergency Call Centre

Faalogo and Tupuola presenting their cash donation of $15,000 and equipment to FESA Board Member, Vui Frederick McFall.

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 18 APRIL 2018: The National Emergency Call Centre 911 under the Samoa Fire and Emergency Services Authority, (SFESA) today received $15,000 thanks to a couple from St. George, Utah.

The money is on top of computer and data storage hardware donated by Falealili born Faalogo Situtuila Sissy Va’a Te’o-Tuatagaloa Vuki and husband Tupuola Sione Vuki (Tongan) and families and friends in the United States.

The assistance was prompted by a personal incident when the couple visited Samoa in 2016 and husband Tupuola Sione’s health condition needed urgent medical attention. However the Faalogo found it hard to reach the emergency services as it then had three separate emergency numbers which was confusing.

In 2016 while visiting Samoa, “Sione was experiencing and breaking out in serious hives, color discoloration, vomiting, vertigo, and slowly breathing, that I tried to ask those around for help and I tried calling for help on the numbers that I was given for Emergency and no answer and I began to pray to plead for Gods help,” explained Faalogo Situtuila Va’a.

“The three different phone numbers to contact for emergency was very confusing.”

So when they found out on social media that a new National Emergency Call Centre 911 has been established, they decided to help given their own difficulties last year.

The cheque was presented to the Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi last Friday before he departed for the Commonwealth Heads of Governments meeting in the United Kingdom.

And during the presentation to the FESA Board and staff today, the couple said they will help provide training for the Samoan firefighters and emergency service staff in the United States in the future.

The couple Faalogo and her husband Tupuola have remitted over $150,000 discreetly to help a number of schools that requested financial assistance.

The most recent was a donation to help rebuild the Palalaua College Siumu, which was gutted by fire.

Faalogo’s community assistance for Samoa is to honor the memory of her late father Tuatagaloa Te’o Fuimaono Fa’alogo Tupuola Asuao Vaa.

Staff Reporters