US Embassy help Samoan children’s reading & learning abilities

Some of the books and computers donated to the Nelson Memorial Library by the US Embassy

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 03 NOVEMBER 2017: The US Embassy in Samoa has again donated to the learning abilities of Samoan children through donations of educational materials and a grant of ST$17,600 to the American Corner in the Nelson Memorial Library.

A brief ceremony hosted by the US Embassy yesterday celebrated the handing over of new computers, educational and learning materials, furniture and décor, and free internet use for all students of Samoa at the American Corner at the Library.

“I am very pleased to deliver these resources to the American Corner because I know how much potential this place has to offer to the public, especially to students,” said US Charge’d’ Affairs to Samoa, Tony Greubel when he handed over the equipment.

He said he was looking forward to the American Corner being a fresh and positive hub for students and a major resource for the community.

He also handed over a grant of ST$17,600 to the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture (MESC) to conduct educational program at the American Corner.

The majority of this fund will go to the Quenjule Slaven’s Turn A Life Program which focuses on “after school activities for street vendors and underprivileged children.

In accepting the donations, Assistant Chief Executive Officer for the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture, Vou Peseta-Afamasaga issued a challenge to all Samoan children to take advantage of the fully resourced library.

She said MESC has a long term education strategic plan and working in partnership with the US Embassy has helped realise some of the projects.

“The US Embassy has helped make this a reality given the emphasis they place on education,” said Afamasaga.

She said some of the resources donated are beneficial to the Early Childhood Education (ECE) program, and there is also a program where the underprivileged children are brought to experience learning and reading at the library.

She also acknowledged the Turn A Life Program spearheaded by two students from St Mary’s College.

“The students bring children from various schools and young street vendors for reading sessions at the library,” said Afamasaga.

Related