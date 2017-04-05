US Embassy launches Reading and Resource Book Deliveries to Samoan schools

Lepea Primary school prefects with representatives from the Ministry of Educations, Sports and Culture, Lepea Primary School committee, U.S. Embassy and Rotary Club of Apia during this mornings presentation.

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 06 APRIL 2017: Students of the Lepea Primary School today received over 600 reading and reference books marking the first donation of the U.S. Embassy’s ‘Faitau = Atamai’ book drive for 2017.

The books were presented by the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires, Ms. Angelina Wilkinson to the school teachers and school committee in a collaborative project with the Ministry of Education, Sports, and Culture, the Rotary Club of Apia, and Peace Corps.

The project targets 25,000 books to be distributed to nearly fifty schools in Samoa this year. The program builds on the U.S. Embassy’s mission goal of promoting educational opportunities for Samoan students and developing linkages between the United States and Samoa through the provision of educational resources as well as providing capacity building opportunities.

The objective of the book drive is to provide additional resources for educators, families and students who need them the most. The US Embassy in Apia is working in partnership with the Brother’s Brother Foundation, the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture, Rotary Club of Apia, and Peace Corps to ensure that the books reach the nation’s children quickly and efficiently.

“I would like to acknowledge the kind financial support of Brother’s Brother, as well as all of the Good Samaritans in the U.S. whose financial donations cover the cost of shipping these books all the way from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Samoa,” said U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Angelina Wilkinson during this mornings’ presentation.

“We would also like to thank the Rotary Club of Apia, for their invaluable assistance in storing, sorting, and delivering all of these books to nearly 50 schools across the country, and thanks to our Peace Corps program, the end users, who will be helping teachers and students to utilize these resources in the classroom. I also understand that you have a Peace Corps volunteer teaching at your school this year. I hope you have found her efforts helpful and enlightening for your students.” said Wilkinson.

