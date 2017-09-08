US reaches out to allies against the North Korean threat

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, FRIDAY 08 SEPTEMBER 2017: The United State is reaching to her allies and partners to form a strong coalition that could put pressure on North Korea in the light of nuclear threats targeting Guam in the northern Pacific.

Speaking to the media in Apia, the US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, Susan Thornton, said the collective reaction from the international community is surprising.

“We are still in a position to reach out to our allies and partners to create that coalition that we need to take on the North Korean issue and continue to put pressure the regime,” she said.

“It is very good to see how the international community has come together around this threat.”

Susan Thornton said last year at Manila, the Security Council Resolution was adopted unanimously with members condemning provocations from North Korea, and seeking to eradicate these illegal weapons programs.

“I think it’s taken a little bit longer for the Trump administration, but in general, there are also other factors involved, such as Senate’s confirmation and Senate having an effect on the process,” she explained.

Susan Thornton and the US delegation met with the Pacific leaders where they reaffirmed the US engagement in this part of the world.

“We have a longstanding partnership with the Pacific working to promote peace, security, and prosperity in the region,” she said.

“The US as a Pacific power had long held ties in the region and we see the Pacific as a key to our future prosperity and security. The US remains committed to partners in the Pacific and to continue longstanding programs,” she said.

Other issues discussed with the Pacific leaders included security concerns, promoting economic advancement, protecting the eco-systems of the Pacific and promoting environmental protection.

