US$6 million more injected into Samoa’s renewable energy projects

Signing the US$6 million agreement are Notonegoro of UNDP, Minister of the Environment Fiame Naomi Mataafa and the Minister of Finance, Sili Epa Tuioti

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 03 AUGUST 2017: The Government of Samoa and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) today signed a multi-million dollar agreement for the development of further renewable energy projects in the country. The US$6 million project is to Improve the Performance & Reliability of Renewable Energy Power Systems in Samoa or IMPRESS.

Samoa is one of the first countries to get funding for the continuation of its 100% renewable energy national project drive.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Environment, Fiame Naomi Mataafa and the UNDP Resident Representative, Notonegoro signed the agreement and both agreed that renewable energy is a very important project.

Samoa now sets to be 100% relying on renewable energy in the year 2022.

“Today is a celebration because the formulation of the project has gone through a lot of work in the past 18 months, and today we come to finally sign the documents,” said Notonegoro.

He said this was a good starting point for Samoa in achieving one of the Paris agreement goals.

With the agreement now endorsed, Samoa will not only continue but develop and implement its own project.

“This is an indication of a good partnership between Samoa and UNDP and the agreement does not stop there,” said Notonegoro.

Fiamē said 50% of the fund will be utilized in the Samoa Trust Estates Corporation (STEC) biomass project, and the other 50% for community projects on the development of renewable energy sources to ensure remote communities have access to energy needs.

These programmes will be implemented through the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) and monitored closely by the Ministry of Finance.

Fiamē acknowledged the assistance from UNDP and other stakeholders in ensuring Samoa’s goal of becoming 100% reliant on renewable energy by 2022.

