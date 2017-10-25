US$60 million dollar project to protect the Apia town area

Representatives from various government ministries who will be involved in the implementation of the project



By Julie Simati Fiu

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 25 OCTOBER 2017: A two day inception workshop is in progress to implement an “intergrated flood management project to enhance climate resilience for the Vaisigano River catchment.”

Held at the Tanoa Hotel, the workshop is the final stage of consultation between all of the stake holders for the implementation of a major climate change project that is funded by the Green Climate Fund.

According to Ms. Lizbeth Cullity, United Nations Resident Coordinator, a delegation from the Secretariat of the Green Climate Fund came to Samoa last December and Samoa was very lucky to win a project proposal to the value of US$60 million dollars.

“The $60 million dollar project seeks to protect the town of Apia from extreme weather events also in particular, it seeks to protect Apia from flash flooding of the Vaisigano River,” she says.

Lizbeth Cullity says that the project looks to work all the way up to the catchment, the watershed and the forest above the Vaisigano River to have the right kind of trees and the right kind of activities that could protect the area from flashfloods.

“We are also working with the Ministry of Heath so that they could put in sirens so that when flash flooding occurs, the residents could be notified immediately,” says Lizbeth.

“This project aims to build river walls that will connect to the walls that are being built right now which is also one of the UNDP projects,” she added.

The UNDP funded river walls will connect to the Green Climate Fund project to further strengthen the resilience of the Vaisigano River and overall protection of the Apia town area from flash floods and related climate change.

Related

Staff Reporters