USA smashes Samoa to claim Las Vegas Sevens

FOX SPORTS: After four failed attempts, USA has finally snapped their grand final drought smashing Samoa 27-0 to claim the Las Vegas Sevens.

The World Series Sevens leaders had reached the final in every tour leg of the 2018-19 Tour, but had fallen short on all four occasions in the final.

But there was no stopping the North Americans on their home soil, as they defended their tournament to seal their maiden Tour victory of the campaign.

USA scored five tries, with Ben Pinkleman scoring a brace, while shutting out the Samoans.

The home side reached the final after speedster Carlin Isles scored after the full time whistle to beat New Zealand 24-19 in the semi-final to complete his hat-trick.

New Zealand beat Argentina 26-19 to win the bronze medal.

“If we’re going to win one of them, the one at home was the one we always wanted,” USA captain Madison Hughes said.

“It feels so good, particularly having missed out on it last year — I was up in the box — and now to be out on the field, it feels pretty good.

Earlier, Australia lost to England 33-14 in their fifth place semifinal.

Their ugly end to the tournament came after they suffered a heartbreaking 21-20 loss to Samoa in their quarter-final clash on day two.

It was Australia’s fourth consecutive quarterfinal exit and yet another blow to their hopes of a top four finish in the World Series, which would see them automatically qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

The result meant Australia left Las Vegas with just 10 points and saw them lose further ground on the top four.

USA (98) lead New Zealand (93) by five points, Fiji is third on 84, England’s (68) fifth place finish saw them leap South Africa (67) by a point, while Australia is 11 points outside the top four on 57.

Samoa has moved up to No.7 on the ranking after its Silver efforts at Vegas.

Like this: Like Loading...