Vaimea Primary School receives USD$98,800 grant from Japan

Ambassador of Japan, Tuimaugaoalii Kazumasa Shibuta and the President of the Vaimea Primary School Committee, Lefau Waikaremoana So’onalole signing the agreement this morning

BY Enender Kaiono

APIA SAMOA, TUESDAY 31 JANUARY 2017: The Vaimea Primary School today received a grant of about USD$98,800 or SAT$252,928 under the ongoing Japan Grant Assistance for the Grassroots Human Security Project.

The grant agreement was signed by the Japan’s Ambassador to Samoa, H.E. Tuimaugaoalii Kazumasa Shibuta and the President of the Vaimea Primary School Committee, Lefau Waikaremoana So’onalole at the Embassy office in Apia.

The will assist in the reconstruction of the oldest section of the current school building complex, which houses two classrooms and a hall.

Tuimaugaoalii reaffirms Japan’s commitment to the continuation of its support for projects within communities at the grassroots level through its grant assistance.

“Japan is very keen to continue to provide support to development projects at the grassroots level through its GGP,” said Ambassador Shibuta.

He stressed his confidence in the implementation of these projects that contribute to strengthening the friendship ties of two nations, Japan and Samoa as well as supporting the SDS 2017-2020 strategic key outcome of improving education standards and access to education.

Japans’ well known project scheme, Grant Assistance for the Grassroots Human Security Project (GGP) has helped fund mainly human security and other development projects within communities.

The most popular project to receive this grant assistance is public schools.

Since its inception in 1991, many of the public schools across Samoa have benefitted in having secured comfortable school buildings.

So at the end of the signing ceremony, the president of the Vaimea Primary School acknowledges the Ambassador Shibuta for their great help.

“On a behalf of the Vaimea Committee and the Principals of Vaimea Primary School and all the staff, we are very pleased with the grant, so thank again. We cannot work without your help. So thanks again,” said by Lefau.

