Vaiola College scoops Champ of Champs 2017
Kelvin Masoe of Vaiola College on the way to breaking the Senior Boys 200 meters in yesterdays Champ of Champs
By Natu Samuelu Tafuna’i
APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 25 AUGUST 2017: Vaiola College from Savaii has won this years’ Champ of Champs with an impressive display of raw talent and determination – a shift of dominance by the Apia based colleges as in the past years.
The annual athletics champs have been revived this year since government pulled the plug following the fights between the college students.
A string of records were broken in yesterdays’ finals at Apia Park but the official results have not been made available as of publication time.
The records broken in the 2017 Champ of Champs:
SENIOR BOYS
200 meters – Kelvin Masoe, Vaiola College
100 meters – Kelvin Masoe, Vaiola College
100 meter hurdles – Kolone Alefosio, Avele College
800 meters – Henry Kaisa, Avele College
INTERMEDIATE BOYS
Triple Jump – Logola of Alofi o Taoa College
JUNIOR BOYS
Discuss – PJ of Don Bosco
SENIOR GIRLS
100 meters – Aleipata Laga of Aana College
800 meters – Sose Leilua of Savaii i Sisifo College
Discuss – Angel Fagai of Vaiola College
INTERMEDIATE GIRLS
Javelin – Marina of Vaiola College
JUNIOR GIRLS
800 meters – Feagai Lauina of Savaii Sisifo College
Overall Results:
SENIOR BOYS
1st place – Avele College
2nd place – Vaiola College
3rd place – St Josephs College
INTERMEDIATE BOYS
1st – Vaiola College
2nd – Pesega College
3rd – Saints Joseph College
JUNIOR BOYS
1st – Wesley College
2nd – Itu o Tane College
3rd – Vaiola College
SENIOR GIRLS
1st – Don Bosco College from Saleleloga, Savai’i
3rd- Alofi o Taoa College and Leififi College
INTERMEDIATE GIRLS
1st – Channel College
2nd – Avele College
3rd – Vaiola College
JUNIOR GIRLS
1st – Pesega College
2nd – Vaiola College
3rd – Savaii Sisifo College
OVERALL WINNER
Vaiola College from Savai’i
