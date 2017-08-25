Vaiola College scoops Champ of Champs 2017

Kelvin Masoe of Vaiola College on the way to breaking the Senior Boys 200 meters in yesterdays Champ of Champs

By Natu Samuelu Tafuna’i

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 25 AUGUST 2017: Vaiola College from Savaii has won this years’ Champ of Champs with an impressive display of raw talent and determination – a shift of dominance by the Apia based colleges as in the past years.

The annual athletics champs have been revived this year since government pulled the plug following the fights between the college students.

A string of records were broken in yesterdays’ finals at Apia Park but the official results have not been made available as of publication time.

The records broken in the 2017 Champ of Champs:

SENIOR BOYS

200 meters – Kelvin Masoe, Vaiola College

100 meters – Kelvin Masoe, Vaiola College

100 meter hurdles – Kolone Alefosio, Avele College

800 meters – Henry Kaisa, Avele College

INTERMEDIATE BOYS

Triple Jump – Logola of Alofi o Taoa College

JUNIOR BOYS

Discuss – PJ of Don Bosco

SENIOR GIRLS

100 meters – Aleipata Laga of Aana College

800 meters – Sose Leilua of Savaii i Sisifo College

Discuss – Angel Fagai of Vaiola College

INTERMEDIATE GIRLS

Javelin – Marina of Vaiola College

JUNIOR GIRLS

800 meters – Feagai Lauina of Savaii Sisifo College

Overall Results:

SENIOR BOYS

1st place – Avele College

2nd place – Vaiola College

3rd place – St Josephs College

INTERMEDIATE BOYS

1st – Vaiola College

2nd – Pesega College

3rd – Saints Joseph College

JUNIOR BOYS

1st – Wesley College

2nd – Itu o Tane College

3rd – Vaiola College

SENIOR GIRLS

1st – Don Bosco College from Saleleloga, Savai’i

3rd- Alofi o Taoa College and Leififi College

INTERMEDIATE GIRLS

1st – Channel College

2nd – Avele College

3rd – Vaiola College

JUNIOR GIRLS

1st – Pesega College

2nd – Vaiola College

3rd – Savaii Sisifo College

OVERALL WINNER

Vaiola College from Savai’i

