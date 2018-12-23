Veteran Editor and story teller Tunumafono Apelu Aiavao finally retires at 85 years old

Veteran Editor and story teller Tunumafono Apelu Aiavao accepting the Head of States Award in honour of his service in 2017

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 24 DECEMBER 2018: The Office of the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa has farewelled one of the longest serving journalists, newspaper editor, author and story teller, 85 year old Afemata Tunumafono Apelu Aiavao.

After retiring from the Public Service where he headed the Press Secretariat, Afemata served the church for 11 years as Editor of the longest running Samoan language publication established in 1839, the Sulu Samoa.

Afemata was emotional when delivered his farewell speech acknowledging the past church leaders such as Reverend Elder Situfu Tanielu and Reverend Elder Atapana Alama, for supporting him when he was appointed as Editor for the Sulu Samoa.

“When I took up the job, I was encouraged to use my expertise and talent as a journalist to write stories people love to read and be inspired by or add value to their spiritual upbringing,” said Afemata.

“It is now more than 179 years since the church established the Sulu Samoa and was the only newspaper that existed then. There was no radio or television and the Bible and Tusi Oti were the only readable (Samoan language) materials then,” said Afemata.

He said the Sulu Samoa is much older than the first newspaper in New Zealand.

However, things were not always smooth in within the church arena and his major contribution was digitizing the publication and making it available online.

When Afemata was appointed as the editor for Sulu Samoa, he was told by someone he did not name that he (Afemata) should not have gotten the position because he was not a church minister – a Faifeau.

The history of the Sulu Samoa is that no one other than a church minister should hold the position of editor, and Afemata was almost discouraged when he heard this.

But as a deacon of the church, he said he started to doubt if he was the right person for the job and in tears, he went home.

He remembered his late wife’s encouragement for him to use his talent as writer to contribute to the church.

He also remembered Elder Alama’s stance in supporting him despite him not being a Faifeau and his age, but encouraged him to use his talent to operate the church’s newspaper.

Afemata, was a former Editor for the Government newspaper Savali, and has published several books of short stories in Samoan and told some of those stories to a captive audience on Radio 2AP.

He uses simple Samoan language to tell his stories. He was not only a gifted writer but a story teller who told many of the stories from his book Maunu Mai Loimata O Apaula in the Radio Series Palolomua to a captive audience.

“It is my interest and passion that kept me going especially when the seed for writing was planted in me at an early stage through Bible stories such as Ruth & Naomi, Job and in the books of Psalms and Proverbs especially the story of the Christmas baby,” said Afemata.

Afemata has a way using his stories to criticize the church and he apologized to the church for any wrong committed during his tenure as editor of the Sulu Samoa. One of his memorable pieces published in the Savali newspaper, was a Prayer where he asked God’s forgiveness for all who did not go to church because they stayed up late to see Manu Samoa play at the World Cup and for those who came and yawned and slept in church that particluar Sunday morning.

He acknowledged the church leaders and everyone he had worked with and wished the church well.

Going on to 86, Afemata said he is retiring as his strength is not the same and that the sun of his life is growing dimmer with old age. “O le a ou malolo ua le atoaatoa lo’u malosi, ma ua maua foi i ma’i, ua pulapula la goto foi le la.”

Tunumafono was head boy of the founding class of Samoa College and was one of the first scholarships students to study in New Zealand as the country prepared for its independence in 1962.