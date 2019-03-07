Viet Nam and Samoa continue to strengthen diplomatic relations

PHOTO: Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam Mr. Ta Van Thong, presenting his credentials to His Highness the Head of State, Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II

By Faye Seiuli

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 7 MARCH 2019: The new Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam to Samoa today presented his credentials to the Head of State of Samoa at Government House, Vailele.

It marks 25 years since diplomatic relations were established in March 1994.

Ambassador Ta Van Thong told His Highness the Head of State, Tuimalealiifano Vaaleota Sualauvi II, he was very pleased to witness that both countries have enjoyed excellent friendship.

“The Government and people of Viet Nam have always attached great importance to further strengthening the relationship with Samoa for mutual benefits of both countries, and for peace, stability and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region and the world as a whole,” Ambassador Thong added.

Once a war torn country, Ambassador Thong said Vietnam has become a favourite venue for tourists with 1.5 million foreign tourists visiting Vietnam last year and a growing market in the ASEAN region.

Vietnam is a member of WTO, APEC, ASEAN, and ASEM and was the non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and is running for this seat again in 2020.

“We would like to thank Samoa for joining the Asia Pacific group to endorse Vietnam as the regional candidate for this important post,” said the Ambassador.

Thong is confident that two nations share common tasks to enhance the relationship and as Ambassador, he is determined to do his best to further expand and strengthen the friendship and cooperation between Samoa and Viet Nam.

“I believe that there are great potentials for our cooperation, especially in the areas of economic and trade, agriculture, fisheries, tourism and people to people links.

The Head of State, His Highness Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II welcomed the Ambassador and accepted his Letter of Credence and the Letter of Recall of his predecessor.

“Our two countries have worked together to promote issues of mutual interest such as international peace and security, human rights, climate change, trade and sustainable development, and tackling illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing through the United Nations and other international fora,” said His Highness.

“Furthermore, we share similar concerns and positions in the areas of general disarmament, democracy, and terrorism” His Highness added.

“Like Viet Nam, tourism is a major contributor to Samoa’s economy and agree this is an area for potential increased collaboration between our two countries,” said His Highness.

He also said Samoa and Viet Nam also share a strong interest in addressing the adverse impacts of climate change and the consequential challenges it poses to sustainable development and security.

“We will continue our joint efforts in calling for more ambitious climate action from the international community,” said His Highness.

