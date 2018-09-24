COURT Village chiefs who bestowed Malietoa Title to appear for contempt
Village chiefs who bestowed Malietoa Title to appear for contempt

PHOTO: Some of Malie village high chiefs preparing to escort Fa’amausili Moli Malietoa to be bestowed the title last month 

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 24 SEPTEMBER 2018: More than fifteen chiefs of Malie village will appear in court 2 October for contempt when they bestowed the Malietoa paramount title last month despite a court order.

Those charged include Fa’amausili Molī Malietoa who was bestowed the title, the Member of Parliament and Associate Minister of Works, Seiuli Ueligitone and other high chiefs of the village.

The others charged include Toelupe Saua, Auimatagi Saoloto,Tulasunui Umutaua, Tulasunui Ulaese, Leafa Atimalala, Tuiafatu Iafeta, Faamausili Chris, Maligiapu Sagele, Muagututagata Peter and Auimatagi Faafetai.

The Deputy Police Commissioner, Monalisa Tiai told Talamua that three more matais will be charged.

Malietoa Papalii Moli Malietoa with village chiefs and relatives after the ceremony

The day before the bestowal, the court issued an interim injunction based on a petition by the Alii and Faipule of Afega village to stop the bestowal of the Malietoa title on Fa’amausili Papali’i Moli.

On 17August, the Ministry of Justice wrote to the Police Commissioner to investigate the chiefs accused of performing the bestowal despite the court order.

The matter is set for mention on the 2nd of October.

It is the second bestowal ceremony of the Malietoa title on Fa’amausili Moli Malietoa as the divisions in the family continue.

