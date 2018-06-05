Village chiefs yet to turn in wanted men on police list

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 5 JUNE 2018: Village chiefs of Salelologa have yet to deliver to the police the young men implicated in the recent violence with Salelavalu youth.

“As of now, nothing has happened, and we are still waiting,” the Police spokesperson, Auapaau Filipo Logoitino told Talamua. He also said that the police respect what was discussed between them and the village chiefs.

Salelavalu village chiefs have already turned in two of the young men on the police list.

Auapa’au told Talamua, police have identified 5 young men, from both villages in relation to the recent violence that set up roadblocks and had cars damaged and property vandalized at the market.

One of the victims was a church minister who drove through a roadblock while being stoned by the young men when he did not stop. He told Talamua that he was very lucky to escape and came out alive with minor damage to the vehicle he was driving to attend a dawn religious service at Lalomalava village.

It was when he relayed his story that the village church ministers came out to try and stop what was happening.

The police investigations continue.

