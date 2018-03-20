Village Council turns in wanted young men to police

The village chiefs shake hands after making the peace at Luatuanuu yesterday morning

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 21 MARCH 2018: The Village Councils of Luatuanuu and Falefa villages are helping the police turn in the young men wanted for investigations in the violence that started at a rugby match last Saturday and boiled over to the road block on Monday this week.

This follows reconciliation between the villages of Luatuanuu, Lufilufi, Solosolo and Falefa at Luatuanuu yesterday morning where a contingent of senior police officers attended.

The reconciliation started with the traditional ava ceremony and the speeches acknowledging the grace of God in bringing peace and understanding. The village representatives assured the police of their support and assistance to ensure the law takes its course following the incident that they said was mainly sparked by the youth.

“As you can see we are back again not only to make sure that peace has been restored and to see if there is anything we can assist,” said Auapaau Logotino, the police spokesman.

“We are here again as of our agreement yesterday, that you will be turning in those responsible and whose names are on the list to the police station, and we assure you that they will be release back sometimes this evening.”

The village chiefs of Luatuanuu assured the police that they will gather the untitled men and send them down to the police station for the police investigations.

“We assure you that, we will be sending them down to the station no later than today. I also must point out that the whole village did not take any part to the dispute, it is only a few young people that stirred the incident.”

High Chief Luafalealo Ah Tong of Luatuanuu took issue with the strong words used by the Prime Minister questioning where the chiefs and orators were while the young men were blocking the road and the Prime Minister likened the behaviour to that of dogs. He also banned Luatuanuu’s rugby teams from taking part in any further rugby tournament and that the young men will not be considered for overseas employment schemes.

During the reconciliation, one of the matais called on their village rugby club President and representative on the Samoa Rugby Union to request a reconsideration to the Chairman’s decision.

The violence sprang from a rugby match last weekend and police were called in to assist over the weekend. The police were forced to use protective combat gear such as vests, helmets and shields during the violence.

The Prime Minister who is also the Minister of Police said the police were authorized to use arms for their protection and safety if need be.

