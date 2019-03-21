Voting progresses at Fa’asaleleaga No.2.

Fa’asaleleaga No.2.voters lining up at the polling booth

By Lagi Keresoma

SAVAI’I, SAMOA – FRIDAY 22 MARCH 2019. Voters at the Fa’asaleleaga No. 2 constituency have until 3pm today to cast their votes in the by-election to elect a new Member of Parliament since the passing of Pa’u Sefo Pa’u early this year.

There have been a consistent flow of voters since the polling booths opened at 8.00am

There are 3487 registered voters from the 5 villages within the district that include Sapapali’i, Fusi, Fatausi, Tapuele’ele and Fogapoa.

Each village has a polling both with 2 booths each at Sapapali’i and Fusi.

Voters have two government candidates, Namulauulu Sami Leota and Papalii Li’o Masepau, Independent Mailemalo Eneliko Pa’u and Lema’i Faioso Sione for the Samoa First Party.

Fa’asaleleaga is the first to conduct its voting under the new Electoral Act 2019.

Observers are watching the outcome with interest whether there is still government support as the late MP was with government and his son is now running as an Independent in the by-election. The new political party Samoa First has been campaigning on protecting customary owned lands – whether they will have any support.

