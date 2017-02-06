Warrant of arrest issued for a woman facing fraud charges

BY Pai Mulitalo Ale

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 06 FEBRUARY 2017: The Chief Justice Patū Tiava’asu’e Falefatu Sapolu today issued a warrant of arrest against Alakogi Tevaga after she failed to appear for mention before the Supreme Court today.

Tevaga is facing several charges of fraud after a couple from Fagamalo lodged a complaint against her after they lost up to $20,000 tālā.

According to Ofisa Tagaloa who appeared on behalf the National Prosecutions Office (NPO), their office has yet to finalize charges against Tevaga in relation to fraud.

“There are many charges but we haven’t finalized them,” said Tagaloa.

The victims reside at Fagamalo, Savai’i, and the woman is Samoan and her partner is from Australia and the couple is expecting a baby.

The Australian man wanted to take his partner to Australia to give birth and why they met with Tevaga.

The couple entrusted Ms. Tevaga all their travel documents and paid her fees as well as the airfares.

However things did not go as planned after their couple received a confirmation from the Australian Immigration that declined the woman’s visa.

The Police spokesperson, Su’a Muliaga Tiumalu confirmed that the woman has been released on bail and she is to sign in at the Police headquarters every Friday.

