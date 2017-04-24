“We may part in sight but not in heart” Reverend Opapo farewells his congregation

Reverend Opapo Soanai Oeti preaching for the last time at the Congregational Christian Church at Siufaga, and on his right hand side is the statute of Jesus gifted by the Catholic church after the stigmata occurrence in April 2016

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA- MONDAY 24 APRIL 2017: After serving as church minister at Siufaga village for 23 years, saying farewell for good was emotionally wrecking for Reverend Opapo and his wife and children.

Even the dead of the village he buried over those years had a spiritual impact during the final service yesterday at the church he built in that time.

His message, broken by emotion several times, “we say farewell and part in sight only, but the love remains forever with the Siufaga church.”

Members of the other denominations in the village, the Catholics and Latter Days Saints, the Member of Parliament for Falelatai and Samatau Hon. Taefu Lemi families and friends, witnessed the service conducted by Reverend Opapo at the CCCS Siufaga church.

It was his last service as a pastor for the church in Samoa, as he returns to serve his family after his ministerial duties have been stripped by the Elders Committee of the church due to issues that started when Opapo’s daughter had the signs of stigmata since Easter in 2016.

Prominent in the church during the farewell service, was the Divine Mercy statue of Jesus, gifted last year by the Catholic Church that the Elders committee ordered to be removed.

Opapo will keep the statue as a testimony to the reason he had been stripped of his ministerial duties and forced to end his service to the church and the village. He will now return to his family to serve as a matai.

In his sermon, Opapo used the account of Jesus’ last days with his disciples where he showed his love for them, by washing their feet and the Last Supper.

“When a union becomes so warm and close, it is so hard and painful when it comes time to part,” he said.

He also apologized for his shortcomings during their time together.

“There were times when I struggle between deciding to stay on with loved ones and to obey the church decision.”

In the end, Opapo chose to leave as the best way to restore peace and harmony within the church and the village – hence the farewell service.

“We do not want to leave you, but it is better to obey and leave peacefully,” said Reverend Opapo.

He urged the congregation to be strong in their faith and acknowledged the support of the LDS and Catholic Church leaders to continue their work together for the village.

His wife Luisa delivered the family’s acknowledgement and appreciation for the past years they have worked together with Siufaga church and village.

Covenant with village remains

Despite the farewell and last service, a chief of the village Fa’alavaau Toni Samuelu reiterated in church that the covenant – feagaiga – established between the village and Opapo when he was appointed their church minister, will not be terminated.

This can be interpreted in several ways and can mean Opapo remains the church minister in absence or remains a significant bond that speaks for the reasons why he had to leave the village.

Feagaiga or covenant between the Congregational Christian churches and church ministers can and have been broken and terminated due to serious issues that affect the church minister.

Last Saturday, there was a special meeting between the village and Opapo and his family and according to Fa’alava’au Toni Samuelu, “everything has been settled and whatever happened in the past, is now in the past.”

Both Reverend Opapo and his wife Luisa’s families later made a combined traditional presentation to the village on Saturday evening.

Reverend Opapo and his family will leave the Siufaga church tomorrow – for good.

