Western Union Samoa drops transfer fees

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 11 JUNE 2018: Western Union Samoa has finally achieved what it has been advocating for 20 years to make transfer fees affordable to local customers.

Today, its management announced the reduction of fees to as low as $10 talā to send money through Western Union to New Zealand and cheaper fees to more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

“Previously we have been labelled as the most expensive money transfer agent locally, and so we thought, to assist our people, we must advocate to the mother body for a reduction in fees,” explained Manager, Mulipola Anarosa Molio’o.

“Just before the Independence celebrations, we received information that the mother body has finally given us the green light.”

She observes the increase in the number of the Filipino and Fijian communities in Samoa who are sending money back to their families. “Some of them were surprised of our new pricing and cheaper rates,” said Mulipola.

“Because we have been asking and asking, the mother body is giving us a 3month period to prove to them that Samoa indeed needs this reduction in fees, so I urge everyone to use this opportunity.”

Moreover according to Mulipola it was not easy for them to push and advocate for its new pricing.

“Obviously there will be a loss to the company, but what’s important to us is what we can do to help. We believe if we reduce the price, the loss can be substituted through the number of clients.”

From the beginning when husband and Managing Director, Molio’o Fonoti Molio’o came up with the idea, it was unacceptable, so they sought the support of the other Pacific offices to advocate together and achieved the cheaper rates now in place.

Previously, the minimum fee Western Union charged was between $25 and $32 and the amount varies depending on how much money that is transferred overseas.

The management however warns that they strictly require IDs for any amount of money transferred overseas.

The new rates come as a double celebration for Western Union Samoa that officially launches its main office at the Development Bank Building Tuesday this week and celebrating 20 years of service in Samoa.

