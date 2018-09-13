The original Marist school building built in 1909 at its original location at where the Australian High Commission is on Beach Road today. PHOTO – Talamua Media

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 13 SEPTEMBER 2018: “Where in the World is Marist?” is a campaign by the Marist Brothers’ Old Pupils Association – MBOPA to identify all Marist Samoans around the world. It is part of MBOPA’s lead up to the celebration of 130 years of Marist Brothers’ Education in Samoa, from 1888 to 2018.

The 130 years celebrations kick off today, Thursday 13September 2018 with the opening Mass at the Mulivai Cathedral at 9.00. The celebration theme is “Together we Remember.”

The Marist Excellence Service Awards Ball on Saturday 15 September 2018 will be one of the highlights recognizing the service of various people to Marist Brothers education in Samoa over the years.

From humble beginnings, education provided by the Marist Brothers is a lasting legacy with the Marist spirit –a significant element that binds current and former students in achieving together in whatever they do. Marist Brothers education in Samoa has produced the country’s leaders in politics, business, sports, education and various fields.

The “Where in the World is Marist?” campaign has proven very popular on social media as former students share, comment and reminisce about their time in the Marist schools.

Maurie Fa’asavalu, a former Manu Samoa player took the time to share his photo from the first house of the Marist Brothers’ at the La Valla en Grier, in the south east of France.