WHO Director General impressed with community healthcare programme

The WHO Regional Director General, acknowledges his ava when welcomed by the Fuailolo’o village

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 08 MAY 2017: The Regional Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Puleleiite Dr. Sin Young-soo is impressed with the way the village of Fuailolo’o, Mulifanua has upgraded and implemented their healthcare programme – the Fa’a-Samoa campaign.

The Faa-Samoa campaign was launched three years ago to address the health problems of obesity and related diseases such as high blood pressure and heart related diseases.

Dr. Sin Young-soo who was bestowed the chiefly title Puleleiite several years ago, is confident that the Samoan Government through the Ministry of Health will continue to foster programmes and activities to highlight the importance for people to understand and know how to take care of their health.

“I support the Minister of Health who shares concern with the Government, that people are getting more and more overweight, have succumbed to high blood sugar levels which will eventually need to be control properly,” he said.

“We decided to back and support the Fa’a-Samoa campaign launched 3 years ago and I understand this village, for a year now has implemented this campaign,” said Puleiite.

To emphasize the Fa’a-Samoa campaign, the village served the WHO delegation and guests traditional food and in the Samoa way of eating cross legged and serving a bowl of water to wash hands after the meal.

The delegation also inspected the community hospital that has the medical equipment to measure blood pressure, diabetes and other medical necessities under the campaign.

The delegation also visited the Community Computer lab, where the young people are trained in computing and information technology, and also inspected the village women’s handiwork.

Puleleiitie acknowledged the very warm welcome to him and staff from the region, and hoped the programme will achieve a much better quality of life for all.

The village orator and former MP Va’atiuola Lautolo Misi thanked the Director General for and his delegation for choosing Mulifanua as their last point of visit before returning home.

