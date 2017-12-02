Wife basher promises not to hit his wife again

Sefo Fiu (on the left) with another of the graduating class who completed the anger management course as ordered by the court



By Rula Su’a -Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – SATURDAY 02 NOVEMBER 2017: It could have come at a better time when in line with the spirit of Christmas, a father makes a promise to his wife of a happy and peaceful family.

It is more so when previous experiences left the wife deeply scarred and with a broken nose, black eyes, bruises and broken bones.

So it was a celebration when families and friends of close to 60 graduates of the Samoa Victim Support Group Advocacy Program crowded the EFKS hall to congratulate their grandfathers, fathers and uncles, who have successfully completed the court ordered counseling programmes with the Samoa Victim Support Group.

Amongst the graduates was 42 year old Sefo Fiu of Tiave’a who bashed his wife’s face breaking her nose, a black eye, and bruises to her ribs.

Having gone through the counseling programme, Fiu wanted to tell the world that he has changed and regretted his old self which is something of the past.

“I am grateful of this program, I have learnt to control my anger, and I promise I will never lay a finger on my wife ever again.”

Fiu says he has a history with anger and has a bad temper, and there were several occasions where he beat up his wife, especially when he is intoxicated. “And this time my wife could not hold it anymore and she went straight to police.”

Fiu said he has learnt a lot when he was referred to the programme by the court.

“My biggest challenge is how to control my anger, and within the months I was under the programme I was able to do the simplest task of walking away. In the past, I was unable to do it and all I wanted was to bash someone, and only when I do it, I felt better.”

The anger management programme was a response to the sharp and steady increase in domestic violence cases. In 2014, there were 384 cases Family Violence Matters reported to the Family court. The number jumped to 634 matters this year. The major factor is alcohol that accounted for 75% of the cases.

The patron of the Samoa Victim Support Group, Tuisugaletaua Sofara Aveau paid tribute to the recognition by the Courts of SVSG’s counselling programme. The attendance by the members of the Judiciary on the night attest to the valued partnership established with the Ministry in addressing family violence.

As for Fiu, he would like to share the message with anyone that only cowards beat up their wives and loved ones.

