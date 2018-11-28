Woman accused of planning murder with ex-husband speaks out

The house in question. Source: facebook

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 28 NOVEMBER 2018: The woman who is accused of jointly planning the murder of the late Chief Executive Officer of the Unit Trust Of Samoa, has spoken out.

Aiva Kalati of Falelauniu is being accused by a relative of the late CEO as the other person that should be charged together with Sa’u’s husband, Kolani Lam for the alleged murder.

“I want to set the record straight because I know people will believe what has been posted on face book,” Aiva told Talamua.

“My concern is for my children, they have just been exposed to accusations and charges against their father, and now me,” she said.

According to the post, the property at Aleisa and the newly built two storey house there was bought by the late CEO on Kolani’s request for a place for his older children from his union with Aiva.

The accusation was widely shared on social media two weeks ago showed a picture of the house, Aiva, Kolani and the late CEO.

“If they take time to research the land documents regarding this property at Aleisa, they would know that the house and land is not under the names of the people mentioned,” said Aiva.

She said that her brother who is a church minister in America bought the land a while back and only started building on it a few months ago with the intention to christen it early next year in time for his daughter’s birthday.

Aiva has already lodged a complaint with the police against the author of the post who she said she knows and can identify.

As for other accusations of Aiva still seeing her ex-husband, she said that the Court decision after their split last year was a joint custody of their four children.

“The Court ruled that when it is time for Junior with the kids, he picks them up from my place and I do the same when it’s my turn,” she explained.

According to Aiva, she is the one who has been doing most of the picking-up and drop-offs of the children for both of them.

The husband, Kolani Lam who is under police custody and accused of murder, appeared in court this week and his application for bail has been postponed next week.