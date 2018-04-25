Woman attacker sentenced to 9 years in jail

Tafa’igata Prison security

By Rula Su’a- Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 25 APRIL 2018: The man who attacked his former partner using a kitchen knife on Beach Road early this year, was sentenced today to 9 years in prison.

The defendant is under name suppression and was charged for attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm.

Justice Vui dismissed one charge of being armed with a dangerous weapon.

The incident happened early in the morning in front of the ACB Building as the woman was heading to work. She suffered serious knife wounds and the attacker who was her former partner, ran away and tried to kill himself. Both were hospitalized for several weeks.

During sentencing, the woman pleaded the court for leniency. Justice Vui however told the victim that the attacker is the man who tried to kill her.

“He may not have succeeded the first time, but he may be the second time,” Justice Vui said.

Related

Staff Reporters