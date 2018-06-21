Woman imprisoned for biting anothers ear lobe

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 21 JUNE 2018: A 22 year old woman from Levi, Sale’imoa has been sentenced to one year and six months in prison, for biting off part of another woman’s ear.

Taumasina Falaniko was sentenced today by Justice Leiataualesā Daryl Clarke, for causing grievous bodily harm to Valelia Vaiana also from the same village.

Justice Leiataualesā referred to the action by the defendant as barbaric and heinous. He said this was the first time he had heard of such a crime committed by a person. The accused bit of part of the other woman’s ear, chewed and swallowed it in an incident that happened in March this year.

“Even now I struggle to think how that is possible,” said Justice Leiataualesā.

The police summary of facts that was read out in court said the incident happened 13 of March 2018. Prior to that date, the accused had been mad at the victim for striking the ball at her during their volleyball game.

On the evening of the incident, the accused challenged the victim to a fight after the game.

“They fought and eventually, the accused bit off part of the victim’s ear then chewed and swallowed it.”

Taumasina Falaniko is charged with one count of causing grievous bodily injury with intent pursuant to section 118(1) of the Crimes Act 2013.

Justice Leiataualesā took into account the defendant was a first time offender and she pleaded guilty in the first place. She also apologized to the victim and the victim’s family served a fine to the village that included 1 cow, 3 sows, 20 cartons of canned of fish and fine mats.

She has been sentenced 1 year and 6 months in prison.

