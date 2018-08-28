Woman suing Police for wrongful arrest to respond in two weeks

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 28 AUGUST 2018: The woman suing the Police and the Attorney General for wrongful arrest has two weeks to respond to a counter claim against her lawsuit.

Katerina Maria Lesatele of Leone is also suing three police officers Pere Isopo, Susirita Tufuga and Hanania Lene. She was arrested in April 2017 on suspicions she was connected to the O Le Palemia blog and comments posted on the blog.

The respondents filed their response to the lawsuit today and the matter is again adjourned to 10 September 2018.

Katerina Lesatele is suing for ST$900,000 talā.

She told Talamua that it took a while to decide whether to sue or not.

“However, looking back at the way I was treated and publicly defamed, I decided to sue,” she said.

In the meantime, Attorney General Lemalu Herman Retzlaff has confirmed that investigations are continuing on those behind the OLP blog and the scathing comments posted on the blog.

Asked about extraditing suspects from overseas, Lemalu said no such actions at the moment until the police completes its investigation.

“It is now a live and an on-going investigation file,” said Lemalu.